Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRNNF. Societe Generale upgraded Grand City Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Grand City Properties from €13.00 ($14.29) to €10.00 ($10.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Grand City Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $7.82 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

