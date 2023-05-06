Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GPK. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.27.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 24.7% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 322,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,915 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,172.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 267,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 255,495 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 104.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

