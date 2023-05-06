Graphic Packaging’s (GPK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

