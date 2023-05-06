Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Gray Television Price Performance

Gray Television stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 2,538,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,721. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $650.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 7.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 35.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gray Television by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gray Television by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.