Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Great Ajax Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:AJX opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Great Ajax by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Ajax by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

