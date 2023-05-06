Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.84 Per Share

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.96. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 140.51 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of £886.63 million, a P/E ratio of 380.93 and a beta of 0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.30) target price on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund
