Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.84 Per Share

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.96. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 140.51 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 183.50 ($2.29). The firm has a market cap of £886.63 million, a P/E ratio of 380.93 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.30) target price on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

In other news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,568.07 ($4,457.86). Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

