Griffon Co. (GFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 8th

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Griffon has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Griffon has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Griffon to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.50. Griffon has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Griffon will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. TheStreet cut Griffon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after buying an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 240,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,674,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,416 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading

