Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.26

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.26 and traded as high as C$42.00. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$42.00, with a volume of 355 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$54.00 price target on Guardian Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
The firm has a market cap of C$119.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is -49.64%.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
