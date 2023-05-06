Guild of Guardians (GOG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $231,758.74

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 2% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.59 million and $231,758.74 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

