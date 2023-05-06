Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $68,951,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:O opened at $62.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

