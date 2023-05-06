Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 45 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 38,596.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $740.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $699.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $679.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

