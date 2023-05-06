Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

