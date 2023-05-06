Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

