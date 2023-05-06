Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 175 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $295.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 744.78% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

