Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.13 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $70.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.