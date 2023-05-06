Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.95 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Nucor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $142.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.