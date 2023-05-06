Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ResMed by 196.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in ResMed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $231.65 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total value of $1,219,160.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,859,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,032 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.