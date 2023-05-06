Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21,200.0% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

