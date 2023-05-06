Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 146 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,293,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 834,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,136,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,455,000 after buying an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 90.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,353,000 after acquiring an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $371.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile



Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

