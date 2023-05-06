Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 438 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Shares of VLO opened at $107.04 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

