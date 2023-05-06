Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 765 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,316 shares of company stock worth $2,370,033 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corning Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on GLW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

