Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HEGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

