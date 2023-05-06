HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HBT stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $553.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,033.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,140.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger A. Baker bought 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,033.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,535 shares of company stock worth $132,851 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

About HBT Financial

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.