Head to Head Contrast: American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) vs. Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Rating) and American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Smead Value Fund has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Software has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Smead Value Fund and American Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value Fund 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Smead Value Fund presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential downside of 75.24%. American Software has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 73.44%. Given American Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Software is more favorable than Smead Value Fund.

This table compares Smead Value Fund and American Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A American Software $127.55 million 3.32 $12.78 million $0.32 39.19

American Software has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value Fund and American Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -17.75% American Software 8.67% 8.67% 6.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Smead Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of American Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of American Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Software beats Smead Value Fund on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value Fund

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About American Software

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment is involved in the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

