Head-To-Head Review: Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) versus Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF)

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) and Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Trelleborg AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Aalberts shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trelleborg AB (publ) and Aalberts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trelleborg AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aalberts 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Aalberts has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Aalberts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aalberts is more favorable than Trelleborg AB (publ).

Trelleborg AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Aalberts pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Trelleborg AB (publ) pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aalberts pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trelleborg AB (publ) and Aalberts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trelleborg AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $7.66 3.39 Aalberts N/A N/A N/A $1.27 34.67

Trelleborg AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aalberts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trelleborg AB (publ) and Aalberts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trelleborg AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Aalberts N/A N/A N/A

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems. The Trelleborg Sealing Solutions segment includes precision seals for industrial, aerospace, and automotive applications. The Trelleborg Wheel Systems business area offers wheels and wheel systems for high load materials handling vehicles such as tractors, forklift trucks, and agricultural and forestry machinery. The company was founded by Henry Dunker in 1905 and is headquartered in Trelleborg, Sweden.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches. The Industrial Technology segment co-develops, engineers, and manufactures advanced mechatronics and technologies to regulate, measure, and control fluids under severe and critical conditions for active OEMs in semicon efficiency, sustainable transportation, and industrial niches; and offers a range of surface technologies utilizing a network of service locations local knowledge to customers active in sustainable transportation and industrial niches. It operates in Western Europe, the United States, Russia, Eastern Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Aalberts Industries N.V. and changed its name to Aalberts N.V. in April 2019. Aalberts N.V. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

