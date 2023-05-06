Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,310 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $163.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

