Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 40,198 Shares of Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 40,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $602,166.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 4.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Articles

