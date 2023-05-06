Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $16.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00057353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00037482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,547 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

