Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $180.37 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00017217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $180.37 million and $280,619.81 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,687.54 or 1.00040458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98901326 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,279.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

