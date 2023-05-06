Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $63,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hess by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hess by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hess by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Hess by 65.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,338 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

