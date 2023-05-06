HF Sinclair Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:DINO)

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

HF Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $3,680,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $16,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

