Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Buys 19,900 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 171,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 127,583 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.47. 2,092,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,523. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

