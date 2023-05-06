Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,003,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.