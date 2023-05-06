Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.93

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.93 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 76.39 ($0.95). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.92), with a volume of 2,665,519 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £402.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,840.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.36.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

