Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5266-5405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.84-$1.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ HST traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,512,316. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $264,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

