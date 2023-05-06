Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $186.43

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.43 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 166 ($2.07). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 178 ($2.22), with a volume of 138,746 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 177.88. The company has a market cap of £244.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,267.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.47.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

