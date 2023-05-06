HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80 to $4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.080 billion to $2.088 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $444.21. 737,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $407.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.49. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 207,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.