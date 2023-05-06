HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.92 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $468.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,954,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

