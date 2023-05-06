Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $245.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $197.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

