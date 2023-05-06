Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $30.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.42.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.64 on Friday. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,585,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

