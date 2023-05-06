Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $30.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.42.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Huntsman Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $26.64 on Friday. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,749 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,585,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

