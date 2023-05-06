iA Financial (IAG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect iA Financial to post earnings of C$2.19 per share for the quarter.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.35 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.71%.

iA Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$88.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.34.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

IAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.50 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total value of C$783,545.75. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,769,496. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

