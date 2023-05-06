iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised iA Financial to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAFNF opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

