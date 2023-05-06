IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 161 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

