IAG Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBDM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.88.

About Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF

The Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (PBDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed-market securities, excluding the US and Canada. PBDM was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.