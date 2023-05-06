IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.