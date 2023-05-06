IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.15 EPS.
NYSE IDA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.
IDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.
