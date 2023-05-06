IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday.

IGIFF stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4193 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

