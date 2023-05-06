IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
IGIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday.
IGM Financial Trading Down 1.2 %
IGIFF stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $33.21.
IGM Financial Increases Dividend
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.