Illinois Tool Works Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.31 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.21.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

