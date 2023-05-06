ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

