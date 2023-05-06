Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.08-$0.02 EPS.

Infinera Stock Performance

INFN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 2,599,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. Infinera has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 337,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,932,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 732,125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Infinera by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 595.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

