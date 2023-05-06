Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.00 million-$395.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.53 million. Infinera also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.08)-0.02 EPS.

Infinera Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 2,599,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

